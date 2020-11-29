Gary Lineker responds to James Milner: ‘Happy to admit I was wrong’

James Milner was not a happy man after he picked up a fresh injury and Liverpool left the south coast last night with just one point after leading the game up until the 92nd minute.

The veteran midfielder was taken off shortly after an hour had gone, replaced by youngster Curtis Jones for the remainder of the game, with an apparent hamstring issue.

The last-minute equaliser was made all the worse because of a dodgy VAR call earlier in the game, which adjudged Mo Salah to have been in an offside position in the run-up to a goal.

Brighton were gifted a penalty with seconds left of the clock, in what forward Danny Welbeck – the player who was supposedly fouled – admitted was a “soft” decision.

Taking to Twitter after the full-time whistle, Milner expressed his disdain at the current state of VAR in the Premier League, saying he’s ‘falling out of love with the game’ because of it.

It wasn’t long before Gary Lineker jumped on it – but the former Leicester City man agreed with the Liverpool vice-captain, saying he’s ‘happy to admit he was wrong’ about his initial enthusiasm about VAR.