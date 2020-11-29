(Images) Details of yellow LFC Nike kit for 21/22 have leaked – all three shirts have now revealed

It seems the colours of all three Liverpool kits – home, away and third – for the 2021/22 season have all been leaked online ahead of their release next summer.

This information comes from @FumlerRAWK on Twitter, who has been re-shared as a solid source by the uber-reliable Footy Headlines.

It’s claimed the away shirt will be a lovely off-white, green and red throwback, the home kit will obviously be red, and the third offering will be a striking shade of yellow.

You can see some of Fumler’s mock-ups below, but – as they state themselves – the graphics are purely for illustrative purposes, no information on designs has been leaked yet.

NIKE LIVERPOOL 21/22

Mockup based on colors already leaked. I don't know the designs for any of them(hopefully pinstripes on third), but this gives you an idea of how the colours will go with each other. pic.twitter.com/Ggk9eepunN — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) November 17, 2020