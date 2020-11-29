Crestfallen Milner ‘falling out of love with the game’ after latest VAR controversy

Liverpool were left frustrated yesterday afternoon after an innocent enough clearance by Andy Robertson was adjudged to have fouled Brighton forward Danny Welbeck.

The Scot went to clear the ball with his weaker foot and seemingly clipped the striker ever so slightly, with the former England man falling to the deck and winning a penalty after a VAR review.

Speaking after the game, Welbeck admitted it was a “soft” call to give the spot-kick, which gave Brighton the chance to equalise at 1-1 with seconds left on the clock.

The turn of events were made much more bitter because of a dodgy VAR decision earlier in the game, which adjudged Mo Salah to have been in an offside position in the run-up to a goal – ruling it out.

Shortly after the match was over, a few Liverpool stars took to social media to vent their frustration to fans, and among those was James Milner who was especially crestfallen.

In his post-game tweet, the veteran midfielder said he’s ‘falling out of love with the game‘ because of dodgy VAR calls, and that he bets he isn’t the only one.