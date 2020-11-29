Klopp admits he has “to be careful” with Salah after LFC’s No.11 reacts poorly to substitution

Mohamed Salah didn’t like being substituted off with over 20 minutes left to play on Saturday afternoon at all, throwing a wobbler after the match official held up his number on the board.

The Egyptian ignored both Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson as he made his way to a seat and painted a very frustrated picture, which is somewhat understandable when you really think about it.

Salah had been out of action for a while because of his COVID-19 diagnosis, returns for a 2-0 loss and then is taken off early after having a goal chalked off by VAR – but the first two are actually legitimate reasons to remove him from play.

Speaking after the game, Klopp highlighted that the forward had been out of action for 12 days, and after playing a gruelling game against Atalanta mid-week – it’s easy to see why Mo was given a rest.

Klopp on Salah: "In a day when Mo Salah leaves the field being completely fine something is wrong. He had covid and was out for 12 days." [Bt] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 28, 2020

As quoted by GOAL, the boss said he has “to be careful” with situations like this, but his comment on the idea of Mo leaving the field and being fine with it being a real issue is spot on.

You want to see your players frustrated as being taken off, they should all want to play all the time. That being said, ignoring the manager and captain isn’t a good look, but that’ll be for Klopp to handle behind the scenes.