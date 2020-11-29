On-loan Liverpool stars tear it up in the Championship as Bluebirds come out flying

Liverpool duo Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo, currently on loan at Championship side Cardiff City, had a cracker of a game between them against Luton Town yesterday.

The Bluebirds came out of the traps fighting, and the wingers managed to bag an assist each before the tenth minute, setting up goals for Sean Morrison and Mark Harris.

Cardiff ran out 4-0 winners in the end, with Ojo rounding off the game with a goal of his own to add to Luton’s misery, taking the Welsh side up to 14th in the league table.

Wilson bagged the assist for the third goal, with every one of the Bluebirds’ strikes either scored or created by one of the two on-loan Liverpool starlets.

It’s unclear if either of Ojo or Wilson have a long-term future at Anfield, but seeing them killing it for Cardiff in the Championship is far from a bad thing.

It appeared as if Wilson may have earned a chance to prove himself over the summer, but with Xherdan Shaqiri deciding to stay with Liverpool, the young Welshman was sent out on loan.