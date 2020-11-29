Philippe Coutinho makes Liverpool declaration when asked if he would leave Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho has been quizzed on his future by World Soccer magazine in an exclusive ‘face-to-face’ interview with the Brazilian.

The Barcelona star has found a new lease of life under Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou, clawing his way back to form after a difficult couple of years.

Saying that, he won the Champions League title with Bayern Munich last season – so it could be worse!

But the Brazilian has been unsettled since he left Anfield in 2018 and has been continuously linked with a move back to Liverpool almost every transfer window since.

Speaking to World Soccer magazine, Coutinho said he’s grateful to have played for the Reds. “The Premier League is one of the most exciting leagues in the world,” he said, as quoted by the Echo, when asked about a potential return to the UK.

“To have the chance to play with a team like Liverpool will always be something I will feel grateful for. It’s impossible to say what might or might not happen in the future, but right now my only focus is on being successful with Barcelona.”

As ever is the case with Coutinho, he refuses to completely sever his ties with the reigning Premier League champions, perhaps hoping to someday return to his old stomping ground.

Over the summer, it was claimed by Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who was spot on in the Virgil van Dijk transfer saga, that the Brazilian made a plea to Jurgen Klopp to re-sign him – but of course, it didn’t happen.