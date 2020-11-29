(Photo) Ryan Reynolds shares snap of former LFC CEO Peter Moore with cryptic message

Film superstar Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram yesterday to share a snap of fellow Wrexham FC owner Rob McElhenney with former Liverpool FC CEO Peter Moore.

The photograph also had a typically playful caption of ‘Oh, hey Peter Moore’ – with McElhenney donning a Wrexham facemask and Moore wearing one with Liver Birds on.

It could be nothing, but it could be something as Reynolds also tagged Wrexham FC in the post. It’s a little weird, but the Reds’ former CEO isn’t currently attached to any new projects…

Take a look at the image below: