Portuguese defender stalls contract talks with club as Liverpool register interest – report

Liverpool have reportedly registered interest in Sporting Lisbon defender Nuno Mendes, who has now stalled on signing a new deal in light of the Reds’ intrigue.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, as reported by Sport Witness, there are several reasons why the youngster hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal and the Premier League champions is one of them.

A Bola state Mendes has a contract that runs until summer 2025, but Sporting are keen to tie the 18-year-old down to a lengthier deal with a few clauses inserted to protect their investment in the player already.

Liverpool and the agent of the young defender, Miguel Pinho, are yet to meet, according to the same report – but the interest is very much real, it just remains to be seen how serious it is.

One key aspect for Sporting in regards to getting a new contract sorted for Mendes is that they’re planning on inserting a release clause in excess of £40million to drive away clubs elsewhere in Europe.

This rumour certainly makes sense, with Liverpool known for plucking the best young talents from around the continent, including the likes of Harvey Elliott and Billy Koumetio. Perhaps one to keep an eye on, Reds.