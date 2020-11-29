(Video) Reported LFC target Kylian Mbappe smiles at fan-filled Anfield in new FIFA ad

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool by talkSPORT, is one of the main focuses in the new FIFA 21 advert for the next gen consoles.

The trailer follows a game at fan-filled Anfield where the French champions travel for a Champions League away-day, showing off the in-depth details the game will indulge on the new PS5 and XBOX consoles.

We, the audience, pretty much follow Trent Alexander-Arnold, but there is a scene where Mbappe smiles at the crowd inside Anfield as he takes it all in.

Perhaps EA know something we don’t?! Probably not. [winking face emoji]

Take a look at the video below, the footage looks decent if you’re into the FIFA series: