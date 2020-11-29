(Video) Solskjaer saying exactly what Klopp said about BT & Sky – but without the backlash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took issue with BT Sports (and Sky Sports) last night in a post-match interview with Des Kelly, blaming them in-part for there being so many injuries right now, and it seems most people are hell-bent on making the German look like a fool.

But the Reds’ boss isn’t the first person to speak on the issue of scheduling – he’s mentioned it before, after Liverpool beat Leicester City, but Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently said pretty much word-for-word what Klopp did – though, without any kind of backlash.

After United’s 3-1 win over Everton, the Norwegian told BT Sports that he’s proud of his players because they were “set up to fail” by the scheduling of the matches by TV companies.

Watch the video below, and take on board Gareth’s comments if you’re one of the many laughing at Klopp.