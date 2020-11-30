LFC predicted XI v. Ajax: Klopp to shuffle the pack after frustrating week as defender returns

Liverpool are up against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night, in what could be a tasty affair after a frustrating couple of fixtures on the bounce.

The Reds fell at home to Atalanta last week, before having a 1-0 win away at Brighton snatched away from them by a dodgy VAR decision in the final minute of the game.

James Milner will be out of the fixture as the injury list at Anfield continues to grow, and – given the rotation in the last two matches – we at EOTK expect the pack to be shuffled again.

In goal will be Jurgen Klopp’s ace of spades – Alisson, and he’s likely to have a back four of Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Neco Williams.

It’s probably a bit soon to be throwing the young Welshman in at the deep end, but we’re not sure the boss has any other options, unless there’s a change in formation.

In midfield, it’s almost nailed-on that we’ll see Gini Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones and (hopefully) a full return for captain Jordan Henderson.

Up top, it’ll be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – but do expect Diogo Jota to come off the bench with a good chunk of the game left to go.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Matip, Fabinho, N. Williams, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino