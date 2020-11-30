Liverpool FC to submit planning application to turn Anfield into a 61,000 seater

Liverpool FC will this week submit a planning application to the City Council with plans to turn Anfield into a stadium that’ll seat over 60,000 supporters on match-days, the club has confirmed.

The Reds are seeking permission to expand the Anfield Road stand by 7,000 seats, meaning the maximum capacity of the stadium will be taken to 61,074.

As part of the request, the Premier League champions also want permission to host concerts and major events.

MORE: Thiago Alcantara unlikely to play again this year, Jurgen Klopp confirms

The original plans to expand Anfield were put on hold because of uncertainty relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the club now feels it’s in a position where it can now push forward with the plans.

Liverpool had previously hoped the construction could be completed ahead of the 2022/23 season – that now seems unlikely, but the club are yet to commit to a new timeline.

The Reds will welcome 2,000 fans back to Anfield next month after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 2 of the UK Government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The home of the champions being 3% full is both promising and underwhelming at the same time, but it’s a start and a glimmer of hope for supporters desperate to return to the stands.