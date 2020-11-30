Liverpool forward Divock Origi tipped to sign for Premier League club in January

Divock Origi has been tipped to leave Liverpool this winter and sign for another Premier League side after finding himself on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Belgian hasn’t really had an impact since scoring in the Champions League final last year, which certainly etches him into club folklore, but doesn’t exempt him from criticism.

Former England forward Kevin Phillips believes Origi could sign for Leeds United in January, citing the need to play regular football and desire for a new challenge as key reasons why Div would look to move on.

“I would imagine Origi will leave in January but if not it will definitely be the summer,” the Sunderland hero told Football Insider.

“Coming off the back of what the club did last year he would want to be a part of it again so I am not surprised that he didn’t leave this summer.

“But it has been a tough year for him so far. He has not been used so much and when he has got his opportunities he looks rusty. He has not played enough football.

“A fresh challenge for him would be best and I am sure there will be a queue of clubs looking to sign him if he is made available. We have seen what he can do. He just needs to play football.

“I would not be surprised if he moves on in January and Leeds is definitely a potential destination.”

It’s not hard to see how Phillips has come to his conclusion; Leeds could do with a new option up-front, they’re a big club and could tempt one of Liverpool’s wantaway stars to join them.

Origi was heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa over the summer, with the Mirror claiming the west midlands outfit were prepared to spend £20million for the forward.

With the signing of Diogo Jota, letting go of the Belgian could be made a little easier, with the Portugal star able to play across the front three positions to offer depth.