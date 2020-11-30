“My family has fallen in love with this club”: Liverpool star planning long-term stay at Anfield

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has stated his desire to stay with the Reds on a long-term basis in a live Q&A hosted on Twitter last night to help launch his charity project.

Responding to a question about the reigning Premier League champions, the Scot said he and his family have fallen in love with the club and he hopes to stay for many years.

“It’s an incredible club to be involved in. I love every day. It’s such a special club to play for and I hope to be here for many years to come,” he said. “But I know more performances will dictate that.

“Hopefully I can keep performing at a high standard and by here for many years to come because I love this club, and my family has fallen in love with this club.”

With his Liverpool team-mates, Robbo has helped take the Reds back to the very top of the beautiful game and we’re sure his future is safe as long as he remains happy at the club.

The Scotland captain is the best left-back in the world right now, so there is no chance he’ll be made available for transfer and him reaffirming his dedication is like music to our ears.

Full-back is such a difficult position to play and there aren’t many genuinely world-class players out there who can fill the role, so to have one “in love” with Liverpool is a blessing.

