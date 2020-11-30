Thiago Alcantara unlikely to play again this year, Jurgen Klopp confirms

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara probably won’t play again this year after Jurgen Klopp said he doesn’t expect the Spaniard to return for another few weeks.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Ajax on Tuesday night, the boss confirmed it’s unclear when we can hope to see the summer signing back on the pitch after picking up an injury in the Merseyside Derby.

“On that day when he got injured versus Everton, after the scan there was good news and bad news. Nothing broken or ruptured, but it was still a massive impact on the knee,” Klopp told journalists.

“It’s still not okay. I can’t say exactly when he will be fine, but it’ll take a few weeks still.”

The news of Thiago’s continued absence comes as a significant blow to Liverpool, with fellow midfielders Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain battling injuries of their own.

We got to see the Spaniard for a combined total of 134 minutes before he was clattered by Everton forward Richarlison, leaving him on the side-lines for up to ten weeks.

The Reds have battled on well in the absence of Thiago, but the growing injury list at Anfield is applying extra pressure on the squad – we need our best players back as soon as possible.