(Video) Bobby Firmino controls pacey 70-yard pass with lovely skill in unseen clip

At the end of every game he plays, there could honestly be a short highlights reel of Roberto Firmino that would wow almost anyone out there.

The Brazilian has bags of tricks and isn’t afraid to pull out a little flair as and when he needs to outwit the opposition.

Although a little more rudimentary than some of his other flicks, there was a relatively unseen moment from Liverpool’s 1-1 draw away at Brighton that went way under the radar.

Alisson hoofed the ball forward and Firmino controlled it with ease about 70 yards down the pitch, before flicking it on Takumi Minamino.

It looks simple, but to have that level of control when the ball is travelling so quickly is unreal.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):