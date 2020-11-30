(Video) New angle shows VAR was clearly wrong to award penalty against Liverpool

VAR got it wrong as Brighton and Hove Albion drew level with Liverpool in the Premier League over the weekend – a sentence which seemingly splits opinion.

A new video of the incident which led to the home side being gifted a penalty against the champions has emerged online, and there is no denying it was the wrong call.

In the clip below you can see Andy Robertson making a challenge for the ball, slightly clipping Danny Welbeck in the process and both players walking away with no problems.

A moment afterwards, the Brighton man loses his footing and falls to the ground, getting back up immediately and going to move back into his position.

That is to say; Robbo didn’t foul Welbeck, the striker didn’t dive to the ground, the match officials just got it wrong…yet again.

Take a look at the video below: