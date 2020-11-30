(Video) Nuno Mendes’ best bits as Liverpool linked with Portuguese wonderkid

Liverpool are said to be interested in Sporting Lisbon’s 18-year-old defender Nuno Mendes, who has reportedly stalled contract talks with the Portuguese giants amid interest from the Reds.

That’s according to A Bola, who say Sporting are desperate to get a release clause inserted into a new deal for the full-back to ward off intrigue from other European leagues.

Jurgen Klopp is known for being interested in some of the best young talents around the continent, with moves for Harvey Elliott and Billy Koumetio speaking for themselves.

Given the reported interest in the young defender, we’ve tracked down what we think is the best highlights reel of Mendes’ abilities – and you can watch it below.