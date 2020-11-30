(Video) “The knee…doesn’t look how a knee should”: Klopp issues van Dijk injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a minor update on Virgil van Dijk ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Ajax.

The centre-half has been out of action since the Merseyside Derby, following a nasty challenge by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It will obviously be a while before van Dijk makes his return, but the boss explained he is in regular contact with the defender and his recovery is going as well as expected.

“The knee…doesn’t look how a knee should,” Klopp said, when talking about Virgil’s leg post-op – but later explained that’s okay considering he’s had surgery.

