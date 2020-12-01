Adrian’s tweet hints at surprise start for Liverpool in Champions League after Alisson misses training

Adrian’s foray on Twitter has sparked concern among the Liverpool faithful, following news of Alisson’s alleged absence at the Reds’ Kirkby training base.

The Liverpool No.2 posted images of himself in training last night, with fans speculating that the Spaniard could be in line to start between the sticks for the club this evening.

While the loss of Liverpool’s towering Brazilian would undoubtedly be a major blow to Jurgen Klopp’s injury-riddled Reds, there is, at this current point in time, little evidence to suggest that the goalkeeper won’t be available for the club’s Champions League group clash with Ajax.

On the off-chance that Ali should miss tonight’s game, fans should take some measure of reassurance from Adrian’s prior outing against the reigning Dutch champions, where the former West Ham man secured a valuable clean sheet in a tense 1-0 victory away in Amsterdam.

While Adrian’s recent performances will not have inspired confidence in his abilities, the potential return of captain Jordan Henderson to the starting XI this evening would offer a much-welcome boost to offset any potential loss.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for Ali to start for us at Anfield, but should the worst come to pass, we’ll be behind Adrian all the way.