Ajax somehow miss out on red-card, with Sadio Mane chopped while through on goal

Sadio Mane is one of the world’s fastest players, so when he’s heading toward the opposition goal against a defender who is five yards further back than any of his team-mates, we think that counts as the last man!

But the referee only gave Ajax defender Per Schuurs a yellow, which just about sums up our luck with officiating this season – which has been literally non-existent.

We can accept he was fairly far out, but he 100% would have been in on goal if the Dutchman hadn’t fouled him…

There was no chance in the world another defender was getting back to help out.

Red-card in our book, as many on Twitter agree.

Schuurs into the book for blocking Mane as he went clean through. Was the last man, wasn't he, surely? — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 1, 2020

That’s a red??? Mane goes through on goal if he doesn’t take him out — Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) December 1, 2020

Schuurs booked for chopping down Mane as he looked to race clear. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 1, 2020

There is no fucking way Mané isn't getting in the box and shooting there. There is nobody near Schuurs. How is that only a yellow card ffs? — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) December 1, 2020