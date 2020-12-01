Ajax somehow miss out on red-card, with Sadio Mane chopped while through on goal

Posted by
Ajax somehow miss out on red-card, with Sadio Mane chopped while through on goal

Sadio Mane is one of the world’s fastest players, so when he’s heading toward the opposition goal against a defender who is five yards further back than any of his team-mates, we think that counts as the last man!

But the referee only gave Ajax defender Per Schuurs a yellow, which just about sums up our luck with officiating this season – which has been literally non-existent.

We can accept he was fairly far out, but he 100% would have been in on goal if the Dutchman hadn’t fouled him…

There was no chance in the world another defender was getting back to help out.

Red-card in our book, as many on Twitter agree.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top