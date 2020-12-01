Ajax somehow miss out on red-card, with Sadio Mane chopped while through on goal

Sadio Mane is one of the world’s fastest players, so when he’s heading toward the opposition goal against a defender who is five yards further back than any of his team-mates, we think that counts as the last man!
But the referee only gave Ajax defender Per Schuurs a yellow, which just about sums up our luck with officiating this season – which has been literally non-existent.
We can accept he was fairly far out, but he 100% would have been in on goal if the Dutchman hadn’t fouled him…
There was no chance in the world another defender was getting back to help out.
Red-card in our book, as many on Twitter agree.
Schuurs into the book for blocking Mane as he went clean through. Was the last man, wasn't he, surely?
— Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 1, 2020
That’s a red??? Mane goes through on goal if he doesn’t take him out
— Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) December 1, 2020
Schuurs booked for chopping down Mane as he looked to race clear.
— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 1, 2020
There is no fucking way Mané isn't getting in the box and shooting there. There is nobody near Schuurs. How is that only a yellow card ffs?
— Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) December 1, 2020
Really enjoyed that half. Ajax played some terrific stuff at times playing out from the back, but I reckon we had the better chances and that could have easily been a red for the challenge on Mane near the end of the half.
— LFC Chat (@LFCChat) December 1, 2020