Alisson absent from Liverpool training ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was not pictured at the Reds’ training centre in Kirkby yesterday as the team prepare for the Champions League clash with Ajax.

There has been no news to suggest the Brazilian has picked up a fresh injury, and it should be noted Bobby Firmino skipped a session before starting a match earlier this season.

We at EOTK would urge fans to take Alisson’s absence with a grain of salt, as there is no new information to go on yet.

One key thing to consider is that the goalkeeper may have simply been training away from the rest of the first team, like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are doing.

The Reds are up against Ajax in the Champions League tonight and need as many of their senior players fit and firing as possible.

It’ll come to soon for Trent, but we could see the full return of captain Jordan Henderson, who made a cameo appearance against Brighton over the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp has also confirmed Naby Keita will face a late test to prove his fitness. See below: