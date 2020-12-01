Alisson has a hamstring injury; Klopp confirms injury not a minor

Alisson is missing tonight’s Champions League tie with Ajax, and it’s sadly not just a precaution and will likely mean he’ll miss Wolves at the weekend as well.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the Brazilian has a hamstring injury – which is the reason Caoimhín Kelleher is starting this evening…

Klopp: “Alisson had a scan. It is a little injury but I never knew a hamstring injury that wasn’t 10-14 days.” https://t.co/FMThMZsSnA — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 1, 2020

We’ve had an absolute rasp of muscle injuries this season – but we were not expecting to lose our goalkeeper for the second time…

Adrian has already had to step in for a period of time, and now it might be that Kelleher has a chance for a run in the side.

It’s a huge miss, in all honesty. Ali is brilliant and maybe our most important player in terms of the drop-off between what comes next – but now it looks he’s going to be absent for some time.

Let’s hope Kelleher is up for the challenge. Honestly, when will our luck change?!