Liverpool coach gives lowdown on how club conducted transfers summer 2020

Liverpool coach Peter Krawietz is a key component of Jurgen Klopp’s backroom staff and has been integral to our success over the past few years.

Klopp has worked with him for well over a decade – but it’s not often we hear from Krawietz – which is why this interview in the Athletic is so interesting…

In it, he’s spoke about our decisions in the transfer market which closed in September…

Liverpool had another stormer, signing Diogo Jota, who has already scored nine goals – Kostas Tsimikas, to support Andy Robertson at left-back – and Thiago, who despite his brilliant 135 minutes so far, may not play until Christmas due to the disgusting challenge Richarlison hurt him with.

“Our conviction was total. As total as it can be,” Krawietz began.

“We knew that there are no guarantees. But we were convinced that the squad’s composition was ideal for the challenges that season posed. There were no reasons to make any fundamental changes. Unless you’re totally certain that a new player will move things forward, you’re better off staying well clear. You’re not doing your team and the new guy any favours otherwise. We knew that we were very well set up. We had played well and had had success but we did see the potential for development within. That’s always the basis for making such decisions. Finances come into it as well. But the decision not to make any changes was informed by us knowing it wasn’t necessary.”

Jota has been the best signing of the summer by any club, but we have just as high hopes for the other pair, in truth…

Tsimi will forge himself a good career at Anfield once he’s settled, while Thiago is undoubtedly world-class.

Waiting for him to play for us has been frustrating, but not his fault. His absence hasn’t been because he’s prone to injuries, but because Richarlison tried to end his season.

The Reds have fought valiantly despite our horrendous luck over the past few months…

The list of injuries has reached double figures and the luck we’ve had with VAR has arguably been even worse! It’s like the officials have been playing online games with us…

Still, we’re somehow joint top of the Premier League and should cruise through our Champions League Group.

Any more muscle injuries though and we’re going to field EFL Cup teams in every fixture.