Liverpool linked with move for Ajax superstar & potential Origi replacement, valued at £32.4m

Liverpool have been rumoured to be after yet another Ajax star – this time, 23-year-old winger David Neres, valued at £32.4m by Transfermarkt.

This is is according to Matt Addison in Echo, who reckons our confirmed interest in the Brazil international from last year will mean he’s still on the radar, despite a dip in form.

“Neres remains highly rated, and if Liverpool were ever truly interested in him, they will have continued to track his progress,” he writes.

Though the rumour may fit to some degree with Jurgen Klopp’s mantra of nurturing young talent, there appears to be little to substantiate it beyond vague claims made during the summer transfer window.

Given that Klopp’s Reds are already well-stocked in the department of forwards, we at the Empire of the Kop find it highly unlikely that the German would be after yet another winger when there are other areas of the side that could do with reinforcement – not least of all the defence.

Liverpool may offload Divock Origi at the end of this season, and with the Belgian usually playing on the wing, Neres could theoretically be a replacement, although we think it more likely Harvey Elliott will come in and compete for those minutes.

While it will be interesting to observe the forward in the club’s upcoming Champions League fixture under the lights at Anfield, we doubt that we’ll see Neres anytime soon in a red shirt.

This January, a central defender remains an absolute priority. By signing one who can come straight into the side, our midfield doubles in strength as it allows world-class Fabinho to return to his natural holding role.

Neres is a candidate to start for Ajax this evening – and we hope whoever turns out at fullback for us can contain his offensive threat.