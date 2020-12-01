Liverpool turn the tables on Ajax as Academy graduates combine to score at Anfield

Liverpool took the lead against Ajax at Anfield in the Champions League through young midfielder Curtis Jones, with full-back Neco Williams bagging the assist.

The cross from the Wales international was on the money, but arrived at his team-mate’s boots with a touch of luck as Andre Onana completely whiffed at the ball.

Ironically, it’s the two Liverpool Academy graduates that combined to score against Ajax, a club known for producing top-class youth players.

The Dutch champions simply weren’t at the races on Tuesday night and were sloppy at the back at times, making counter-attacks a little too easy for the Reds.

It was a big night for young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who made his first Champions League appearance for Liverpool and kept a put in a more than admirable shift in the absence of Alisson.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Jurgen Klopp explained he expects the Brazilian to sit out for up to 14 days after picking up a hamstring injury.

Interestingly, Adrian was sat on the bench at Anfield on Tuesday night which suggests the boss may have lost a little faith in the Spaniard, who has struggled this season.

