Liverpool youngster breaks injury news on social media, Rhian Brewster responds

Liverpool youngster Paul Glatzel has confirmed he has fresh injury concerns in a devastating post on Instagram.

The 19-year-old has damaged ligaments in his knee, which will keep him out of action for a number of weeks, made all the more painful by the fact the forward missed 20 games between July last year and April this season due to an ACL injury.

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster showed his support for his former Liverpool youth team-mate by responding to the post with: ‘Come back strong than ever my brother‘.

It’s nice to see the lads who hail from the same youth system looking out for each-other, even if it is just a simple comment on Instagram – no doubt Glatzel will have a solid support system around him.

The young German international is noted for his outstanding goal-scoring rate of 22 goals in 34 appearances since the start of the 2018/19 season for the Reds’ youth teams.

Born in Liverpool, Glatzel has been with the club since U9 level and is able to play as a striker and centre-forward.

After undergoing a successful surgery on his aforementioned ACL injury last year, the teenager signed a new, long-term contract with the Premier League champions.