Curtis Jones made it Liverpool 1-0 Ajax tonight, with a lovely finish from Neco Williams’ deep cross.

The Welshman had fired a seemingly innocuous ball that Ajax keeper Onana should have caught – but he decided to lave it with Jones ghosting in at the far post…

With the outside of his right-foot, the young Scouser finished first time into an empty net.

He really is getting better and better every week. We’ve got a special talent on our hands.

