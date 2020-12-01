(Video) Curtis Jones smashes stanchion with lovely curler from outside box v Ajax

Some exciting early action here at Anfield, with Curtis Jones smacking the woodwork from outside the box…

The Liverpool midfielder snatched the ball after a poor pass from Davy Klassen, supplied a chipped ball to Diogo Jota who headed into the path of the oncoming Mo Salah – before it was returned once again to Jones to fire from range….

Brilliant early effort from the Liverpool youngster, who was unlucky not to bury the ranged effort.

He loves using his instep, as we’ll remember from the Everton game in which he announced himself to the world.

Catch the full clip below:

