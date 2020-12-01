(Video) Jack Grealish’s outrageous dive last night doesn’t get nearly the attention Mo Salah’s did…

Type Jack Grealish into Google, and the first three subjects that come up are Jamie Carragher comparing him to Eden Hazard, his great goal last night and the fact he wants VAR scrapped.

This is all fair enough. He’s a great player enjoying a wonderful season and we actually like him as a person, despite his occasional mistake, too.

But last night, he committed an outrageous dive v West Ham – one that is far, far worse than the Mo Salah one against the same opposition earlier in the season..

Remember, following that incident, Tony Cascarino penned an article that stated Salah had disrespected the death of Nobby Stiles, while talkSPORT dedicated a week’s worth of shows to the cheating Egyptian.

Can you see what the issue is, Reds?