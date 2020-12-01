(Video) Kelleher pulls great one-handed save out of the bag to deny Mazraoui

Caoimhin Kelleher made a great save to deny Ajax the lead in the first half of the Champions League group clash at Anfield…

The Irish goalkeeper leapt across the face of the goal to push the ball over the bar, on the biggest night of his career.

Kelleher didn’t have a great deal to do in that first half, but was solid when called upon – it looks like Adrian will have some competition on his hands for that No.2 spot.

We’re excited about the youngster’s future here at Liverpool.

You can catch the full clip here:

Pictures from BT Sport

