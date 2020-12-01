(Video) Kelleher’s incredible save to deny Ajax from point-blank range as LFC qualify for UCL knockouts

What a performance by young Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the Champions League on Tuesday night!

The Irishman kept a clean sheet for the Reds against Ajax at Anfield, dropping a stunning save to deny Klaas-Jan Huntelaar from point-blank range late on after an all-around solid performance.

Kelleher’s save maintained Liverpool’s slender lead of 1-0, ultimately resulting in a win for the Reds, with the Premier League champions now into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Take a look at the incredible save below (via BT Sport):