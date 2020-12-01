(Video) Klopp makes beeline for Kelleher at full-time and gives him epic Match Winner’s hug

The second the whistle was blown for full-time, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp set his sights on Caoimhin Kelleher, crossing the pitch to wrap the Irishman up in one of his signature bear hugs.

It was a fantastic performance from the young goalkeeper who made several crucial saves to preserve Liverpool’s lead over the course of the night, as we won 1-0 v Ajax.

It was an inspiring performance from a Liverpool side beset with injuries – with Liverpool’s youngest showing up under the Anfield lights to help the club cement their place at the top of Group D.

Kelleher’s efforts between the sticks will have given Klopp much to think about, as they face Wolves at home on the weekend, and we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if the German decides to give the Irish goalkeeper the nod ahead of Adrian.

