(Video) LFC bench head to the changing rooms before full-time whistle after dodgy VAR call in unseen footage

A couple of coaches from Liverpool’s bench had seen enough on the south coast over the weekend, after VAR ruled out two goals for the Reds and gifted Brighton a last-minute penalty.

The Premier League champions share behind-the-scenes videos of each game to their YouTube and social media channels, and it’s a goldmine for content post-match.

The latest instalment – ‘Inside Brighton’ – sees two coaches from Liverpool’s bench head down the tunnel before the full-time whistle after the home side were given a penalty with 60 seconds left on the clock.

Whether this was the plan all along or if they’d seen enough and left in a huff remains to be seen. Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 6:58.