(Video) Neville nails it on VAR; says referees haven’t got “the nerve” to disagree with Stockley Park in debate with Carragher

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has made an excellent point about Premier League match official after yet another dodgy VAR call.

Aston Villa were denied an equaliser against West Ham though Ollie Watkins last night after it was chalked off for offside, even though the line was drawn on by the attacker’s sleeve.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher and Neville were debating the use of VAR in the Premier League, and the former United defender nailed it.

He said referees haven’t got “the nerve” to disagree with Stockley Park and rejects that physically going over to the screens for a second look is the problem.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):