(Video) Robbo demands Premier League rule-change after weekend fixtures

Andy Robertson was vocal on Twitter following Liverpool’s draw with Brighton about the role of VAR in the game and the inconsistencies which are blighting it.

He was the player who gave the penalty away in the last minute, but two other similar incidents happened in other fixtures which were not given.

But on top of those issues, Robbo stated unequivocally that there must be some sort of concussion protocol brought in for head injuries – following the horrible accident in Wolves’ win over Arsenal.

Football is way behind many other spots in this situation, and it’s a travesty that in 2020, there is no set of rules regarding concussion subs.

Hopefully it won’t be long, now.