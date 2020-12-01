(Video) “With Naby, we have to check”: Klopp hints Keita could return for Ajax

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dropped a hint that Naby Keita could return for the Reds against Ajax tonight.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the boss said the game will come too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri but “with Naby, we have to check“.

It’s by no means confirmation the Guinean is in contention to start, but it’s certainly a suggestion he’s closer to returning than his two aforementioned team-mates.

Finally, some good news (hopefully)!

Take a look at the video below: