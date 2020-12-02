‘1,500 fans on the Kop’: James Pearce tweets fans’ long-awaited return to Anfield

Renowned Liverpool journalist James Pearce announced in a tweet how the 2,000 fans returning to Anfield will be spread throughout the stadium.

Hosting Wolves this Sunday, the Reds have already begun clearing the Kop to make way for an expected 1,500 supporters, with the other 500 being placed in the Main Stand.

Banners and flags being removed from the Kop tomorrow in preparation for Sunday.

Will be 1,500 fans on the Kop for the visit of Wolves. Can’t wait. The other 500 will be in the Main Stand.

Let’s hope tonight was the last ever game played in an empty Anfield. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 1, 2020

The journo’s words will be a welcome boost to the Liverpool squad and manager, who lifted the long-awaited Premier League trophy last term in an empty stadium.

It has been incredibly weird on our end watching the games with generated atmosphere and all the uncomfortably-subdued goal celebrations from the players.

While the government’s decision to bring some fans back in attendance this early has been called into question by Jurgen Klopp, we at the Empire of the Kop look forward to hearing the roar of the famous Spion Kop once again.

Football fans across the league have been sorely missed, and whether it is the right or wrong time to start filtering them back into stadia, it will be fascinating to see how their support, limited in numbers as they will be, will motivate this injury-ridden Liverpool side.

As we face a potentially difficult game hosting Wolves on Sunday, the update from Pearce couldn’t have come at a better time.