Ajax star Perr Schuurs reacts to reported interest from Liverpool after Anfield result

Liverpool, with a huge helping hand from youngsters Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Caoimhin Kelleher, beat Ajax 1-0 in the Champions League last night.

It was a well-fought match, but the Dutch champions were a little too comfortable at times and got sloppy at the back.

One big mistake by goalkeeper Andre Onana and Jones bagged himself the match-winning goal, sending the Reds into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Speaking after the game, Ajax defender Perr Schuurs responded to reports linking him with a move to Liverpool – but didn’t want to say much else more than he’s concentrating on winning trophies with the Amsterdam club.

“Interest from Liverpool in me? I am not busy with that. I want to win trophies with Ajax first and stay here for a couple of seasons,” he told SBS6 (via AFC Ajax on Twitter).

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Premier League champions are already in talks to sign the defender, making a bid of around £27million for the 21-year-old.

Even before the long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, it was clear the Reds were going to need to bring in a new fourth-choice central defender.

The potential addition of Schuurs this winter would be a significant boost for the Liverpool squad, who are hoping to pick up more silverware home and abroad in 2021.