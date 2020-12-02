Klopp hints footballing ability is why Kelleher got the nod over Adrian

Jurgen Klopp was naturally delighted with the performance of young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher last night.

The Academy graduate has been waiting in the wings for some time, but was exceptional in the Champions League victory over Ajax, helping us maintain our 1-0 lead with a sublime save late on.

According to the boss, he decided to go with Kelleher when he heard Alisson had a hamstring issue, as he believes the former is basically better with his feet than the Spaniard – who has not impressed this term in any way whatsoever.

“I really think Adrian did for us an incredible job but now, in this game, we needed the natural football-playing ability of Caoimhin and because he is a really good shot-stopper as well we made that decision,” he told BT Sport.

Before the game, it may have been assumed that Adrian would come back in for the game v Wolves, with Alisson not set to be back until maybe the following week – but now we reckon Kelleher might keep his spot.

After all – how can you really drop a keeper who’s just put in that kind of 90-minute showing?

He looks mentally and physically capable and we believe Adrian’s inclusion makes life for an ever-shifting defensive set-up all the trickier.