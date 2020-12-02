Marine could be forced to play FA Cup clash with Spurs at Anfield – report

History was made earlier this week as non-league side Marine drew Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup – the biggest place differential the competition has ever seen.

Naturally, everyone involved with the Crosby-based club were thrilled at the prospect of welcoming the 2019 Champions League finalists to Rossett Park in Merseyside.

Although it now appears the Norther Premier League side may not be fit to host the Cup match, with the Daily Mail reporting the Mariners’ stadium will have to be made COVID-19 secure.

As one of the more impressive stadia in non-league football, Rossett Park can hold just over 3,000 supporters – but the fixture could be moved to a larger nearby venue.

Anfield and Goodison Park are the obvious choices, but Everton are to play Rotherham United at home in the FA Cup on the weekend of January 9 – when Marine face Spurs.

With Liverpool and Tranmere Rovers playing away from home that weekend, it opens up the possibility that the Crosby-based side could play at the home of the English champions.

Of course, it remains to be seen in Marine can get Rossett Park prepared for the fixture – they’ll surely be desperate to put the show on themselves in a familiar environment.