Neco Williams likes x-rated anti-hater message on Twitter after shining v Ajax

Well done Neco Williams. The lad has had a tricky time of it this season, receiving some mindless abuse from faceless teenagers on Twitter and other social media channels after difficult matches.

The fact is, he’s 19-years-old and is expected to come in and replace the world’s very best right-back – which is an enormous ask and one he’s actually done well at considering.

Last night though v Ajax, Williams put in his best performance of the season – and we reckon it’ll do his confidence a world of good – which is essential given James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still out with muscle injuries.

And it definitely pleased the youngster no-end, given his like on Twitter post-victory!

There’s an outside chance Trent will be ready for Sunday, but if not, Neco has a massive task on his hands, up against the likes of Adama Traore and Daniel Podence of Wolves.

Let’s get behind him as he’s clearly somebody who needs a united fanbase behind giving him a boost.