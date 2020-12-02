(Photo) Naby Keita shows support for team-mates at home as LFC qualify for UCL knockouts

Naby Keita is one of the many Liverpool stars currently waiting on the side-lines with injury woes, but the Guinean midfielder showed his support for the lads with a post on Instagram.
Our No.8 sat back at home as the Reds beat Ajax 1-0 at Anfield, qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare.
Keita will have been especially interested as fellow midfielder Curtis Jones bagged the winner in the second-half, with the Scouser taking his place in the first-team.
Take a look at the image below:
Naby Keita showing his support for the lads last night from home 💪❤️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/aRd5ZBtogC
— Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) December 2, 2020