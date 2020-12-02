Pundit claims Kelleher above Adrian in the pecking order after ‘commanding’ Ajax performance

Responding to Liverpool’s impressive 1-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League last night on RTE 2, former Tottenham man Stephen Kelly said that he believes Caoimhin Kelleher should now be the Reds’ “second-choice” goalkeeper.

The RTE pundits were absolutely raving about the Irishman’s performance between the sticks – understandably so, with Kelleher conjuring up a number of vital saves to help Liverpool on their way to a group-topping victory.

We at the Empire of the Kop were highly impressed with the youngster’s Champions League debut, which will undoubtedly have inspired some measure of concern from the Reds’ current No.2 Adrian.

We would expect Kelleher to start again for Liverpool in their final group game at FC Midtjylland, along with several other Academy graduates, given that the group has already been wrapped up following Atalanta’s surprise 1-1 draw with the Danish club in Bergamo.

The goalkeeper’s efforts however, have left Jurgen Klopp with quite the selection headache, as the club prepares for its upcoming Premier League meeting with Wolves.

That being said, given Alisson Becker is likely to be out of action until after the weekend at least, the added option of Kelleher will be a welcome one for the German.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of RTE 2 [via Supreme Architect]: