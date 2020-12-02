The new Brexit rule that will force change in Liverpool’s recruitment strategy

In a joint statement from the FA, Premier League and EFL, it was announced that on January 1 2021, Premier League clubs will be unable to purchase U18 players from abroad post-Brexit.

The new rules, which also limit the number of U21 players that can be bought under a points-based system, will effectively force Liverpool, and other Premier League sides, to pursue homegrown talent.

“The Premier League has worked with the FA to come to an agreement to ensure no part of Brexit should damage the success of the Premier League, or the prospects of the England teams,” said Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive. “Continuing to be able to recruit the best players will see the Premier League remain competitive and compelling and the solution will complement our player development philosophy of the best foreign talent alongside the best homegrown players.”

Though not an unexpected consequence of the nation’s hugely divisive Brexit vote, the latest rules, which will affect a change in Liverpool’s recruitment strategy, will arguably not overtly hamper the club’s talent generation.

As last night’s victory over Ajax has most recently demonstrated, the Reds have a certain knack for producing quality, first-team talent, with Academy graduates Curtis Jones and Neco Williams playing a pivotal role in the side’s 1-0 win.

From Phil Thompson to Trent Alexander-Arnold, we have watched Melwood churn out some rather incredible prodigies who have gone on to lead Liverpool to trophies and glory, and hopefully that’ll continue in Kirkby.

While we may not be able to benefit from Europe’s U18 talent pool, we shouldn’t disregard our famous Academy, nor the city of Liverpool, which will continue to bear fruit.