(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher’s jovial reaction after CL debut for LFC: “Jeez my phone’s been hoppin'”

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a phenomenal Champions League debut last night, keeping a clean sheet at Anfield against Dutch giants Ajax.

The young Irishman made a couple of vital saves in the late stages of the second-half, denying Klaas-Jan Huntelaar an equaliser from point-blank range.

Speaking after the game, Kelleher was asked about the reaction he can expect after his glittering performance, and he jovially responded by saying “yeah, jeez, my phone’s been buzzin’!”

We couldn’t be happier for the lad, and ultimately are glad he put in a good shift because he’ll probably be called upon again!

Take a look at the video below to see/hear Kelleher’s post-match comments (via BT Sport):