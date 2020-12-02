(Video) Hendo’s face when Des Kelly tells him LFC have won CL Group is hilarious

Liverpool have topped the Champions League Group with a game to spare, which means next week v FC Midtjylland, Jurgen Klopp can roll out the kids!

This means the likes of Jordan Henderson and our key first-team players get a week off to recover and get themselves ready for a brutal period of fixtures right through Christmas.

And rest assured, Klopp is going to name a lineup that barely resembles anything seen before – especially as Midtjylland are already last and it won’t make a difference to them either…

Des Kelly told Hendo the news on BT Sport last night, and he gave a huge smile – totally understanding that means he’ll miss the plane to Denmark between the Wolves and Fulham fixtures.

Superb!