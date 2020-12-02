(Video) Irish pundit explains how to pronounce Caoimhín as Klopp gets Kelleher’s name wrong

The Irish language is beautiful – but for a lot of people who weren’t raised on the Emerald Isle, some traditional names can be a little difficult to pronounce.

As Caoimhín Kelleher made his first Champions League appearance for Liverpool last night, there has been bit of chatter about how to say the young lad’s name.

Even Jurgen Klopp mispronounced the goalkeeper’s first name in his post-match press conference!

Taking to Twitter some time after the full-time whistle, Conor McNamara shared a short clip in which he pronounces Caoimhín the way you’re supposed to.

If you’re not sure how to say it yourself, take a wee gander at the post below: