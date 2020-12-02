(Video) Jurgen Klopp and Des Kelly make friends again after Saturday’s post-Brighton argument

On Saturday, Jurgen Klopp and Des Kelly basically had an argument, rather than an interview, following Liverpool’s draw with Brighton at the Amex.

The content went viral ten times over as fans couldn’t quite believe the ten-minute row that ensued – with Liverpool’s manager yet again condemning BT for their consistent scheduling of his team at lunchtime following European games.

But last night, after the victory v Ajax, Klopp was in much more relaxed mood – instead choosing to glorify his team for their superb performance and the bravery with which the likes of Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson showed while hurt.

He and Kelly shared a nice interview, without any awkwardness – which was great to see.