(Video) Jurgen Klopp full of praise for Liverpool youngsters after 1-0 win in the Champions League

Posted by
(Video) Jurgen Klopp full of praise for Liverpool youngsters after 1-0 win in the Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with the performances of youngsters Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher in the Champions League last night.

They filled in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Alisson Becker respectively and barely put a foot wrong – in fact, they actually won the game for the Reds.

Neco provided the cross which Jones scored from, and Kelleher made a save on Klaas-Jan Huntelaar from point-blank range late on to keep a clean sheet!

Speaking after the match, Klopp was buzzing with the lads’ performances and was particularly made-up with Williams’ assist for the match-winning goal by our No.17 in the 1-0 victory.

Take a look at the video below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top